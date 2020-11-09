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Election update, Pelosi chief of staff and Diane Feinstein's husband connected to Dominion software.
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173 views • November 09, 2020
Nancy Pelosi chief of staff and Diane Feinstein's husband are both connected to Dominion Software company that is at the center of the voter fraud controversy. I go into some of the statistical anomalies in the election, I examine Judicial Watch's claim that there are 353 counties in 29 states with voter roles exceeding 100%
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