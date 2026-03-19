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Back Up and Push Randall Franks & Ryan Stinson Appalachian Sounds
Randall Franks
Randall Franks
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https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with country pianist and vocalist Ryan Stinson, 2025 Josie Music Awards Musician of the Year nominee.

Stinson was a Share America Foundation Scholar who in addition to his own shows in theaters and concerts appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree.

On "Back Up and Push," Randall plays the Southern fiddle number supported by Ryan on piano.

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff

Back Up and Push (Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI)

www.RandallFranks.com/Appalachian-Sounds/

Copyright 2026 Peach Picked Productions

Keywords
pianocountry musicappalachiafiddle
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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