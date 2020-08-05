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The real reason They want us to wear masks
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141 views • August 05, 2020
I have called it the visible sign of acquiescence, subordination and obedience. This video shows it to be more evil than that.
It is rather concentrated, succinct - not going into as much depth as more analytical videos on the health problems created by mask wearing and the lack of positive results. I have other videos at this channel doing that job better. Look for them
It is rather concentrated, succinct - not going into as much depth as more analytical videos on the health problems created by mask wearing and the lack of positive results. I have other videos at this channel doing that job better. Look for them
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