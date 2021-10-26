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Judged by Jesus: Why resisting the devil is important
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71 views • October 26, 2021
In this video, we show you why resisting the devil is important, and the main reason why this is important is because the devil files legal actions against YOU. If you do not resist the devil by countering his legal actions when you are judged, the devil will win YOU by default - legally - and you will end up in the lake of fire with the devil.
For more content on events:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
For more content on events:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
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