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And We Know 02. 28. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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260 views • February 28, 2022
2.28.22: HOW do you FORCE, BREAK, RESTRICT the [DS] without MASS PaNIC? Amazing PLAN! PRAY!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
My Lord
Song by Yarin Primak
https://artlist.io/song/72129/my-lord

Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/

Fall Cabal series
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/

File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/

We are watching and we know from @q
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews/7345

Only prez not to get into war
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/47970

Convoy in the USA
https://t.me/AntiGates/6073

Jacinda shot down in NZ
https://t.me/AntiGates/6080

VAX Pass rolls out in Red States
https://t.me/AntiGates/6067

Crisis Actor
https://t.me/FCB_D3CODE/19207

Next 3 weeks
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/48093

DUMBS in Ukraine..trafficking hub
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/14500

4th Generation Ukrainian says it is good to enter Ukraine
https://t.me/Absolute1776/7275

Back up server soccer ball to Trump
https://t.me/GitmoTV/10301

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Keywords
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