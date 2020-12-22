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Natural Law -- Part I (Interview with Dr. Robert A. Morey in 2018)
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34 views • December 22, 2020
2018 Interview with Dr. Robert A. Morey on Natural Law: Is it Biblical? in Las Vegas, NV. Dr. Bob's 8 part audio lecture on Natural Law can be heard at https://www.njiat.com/x-NaturalTheology-AudioLecture.html that includes a Study Outline in PDF. To buy book: https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781609571436&;HC_ISBN=
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