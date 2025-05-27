☣️China: Pesticide chemical factory explosion - toxic Chlorpyrifos, bio-hazard

This morning: The scene near the chemical factory explosion site in Gaomi, Shandong Province shows extensive damage. Vehicles and infrastructure lie wrecked, while rescue teams and officials, many wearing face masks, are present at the scene.

Five people were killed, 19 injured, and six remain missing after an explosion at a factory in China’s Shandong Province, according to Xinhua. Search, rescue, and cleanup operations are ongoing.

BREAKING! Explosion at Chemical Plant in Eastern China – Rescue Efforts Ongoing

An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in eastern China, according to the South China Morning Post. The number of casualties is currently unknown, and rescue operations are still underway.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined. The facility belongs to Shandong Youdao Chemical, the world’s largest producer of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, with an annual output of approximately 11,000 tons.

Cynthia adding. a little about this pesticide chemical plant explosion (Chlorpyrifos, is not soluble in water. It's a neurotoxic pesticide harms children and the environment. There are no safe uses for chlorpyrifos)

Chlorpyrifos, also known as chlorpyrifos ethyl, is an organophosphate pesticide that has been used on crops, animals, in buildings, and in other settings, to kill several pests, including insects and worms. It acts on the nervous systems of insects by inhibiting the acetylcholinesterase enzyme.

In the USA, its use on most food crops was revoked by the EPA in 2022 due to concerns about dietary exposure, especially for children, and it has been a subject of ongoing legal challenges and regulatory updates

Forbidden to use in Europe since December 2023.