David Icke - IT'S TIME WE FACED REALITY!

The World Health Organization strongly advised recently against lockdowns, thousands of health professionals and scientists around the world have stood up and spoken out, yet 2nd wave lockdowns are happening all over the world with many similarities. Is there more to it?



"I think for many, part of it is the 'shut up, don't want to hear it' - they simply do not want to face reality so they go in to denial as a form of comfort"



EXPLOSIVE NEW INFORMATION: In this interview, David speaks on new developments with a Canadian Liberal Party whistle-blower email, MK-Ultra psychology and how these techniques are being used today, and he reviews and discusses the Premier of Ontario - Doug Ford's recent message stating "I have no agenda" and much, much more!