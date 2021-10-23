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The Vox Report: Taco Yodeling Fishy Breath 'Rachel Maddow' = 322 (Primes)
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312 views • October 23, 2021
Taco Yodeling Fishy Breath 'Rachel Maddow' = 322 (Primes), The Born-To-Be Kosher Cheerleader
IVERMECTIN IS THE CURE FOR THE JEWISH BIOWEAPON
The Jewish banking cartels directed both the development of the Covid bio-weapon and its use against the people of the world AND who are also poisoning us with their "vaccine" (also a Jewish designed Bio-Weapon.) They hate Ivermectin because it threatens their plan.
First Published October 20, 2021
Follow Harry at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
IVERMECTIN IS THE CURE FOR THE JEWISH BIOWEAPON
The Jewish banking cartels directed both the development of the Covid bio-weapon and its use against the people of the world AND who are also poisoning us with their "vaccine" (also a Jewish designed Bio-Weapon.) They hate Ivermectin because it threatens their plan.
First Published October 20, 2021
Follow Harry at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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