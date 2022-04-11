© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FN 503 Problem
Follow
1
Share
Report
141 views • April 11, 2022
This was the very first pistol I purchased. It felt just right in the hands, and the controls felt good too, and the pistol shot well when I took it to the range, as long as I did my part.
But the problem with this subcompact pistol is that when I load a loaded magazine into the pistol and load a cartridge into the chamber, when I release the magazine the top cartridge gets removed and falls out separately.
This could be a problem for tactical reload, as one pointed out.
This should make one reconsider buying an FN 503.
Always try a gun out before considering purchasing it.
But the problem with this subcompact pistol is that when I load a loaded magazine into the pistol and load a cartridge into the chamber, when I release the magazine the top cartridge gets removed and falls out separately.
This could be a problem for tactical reload, as one pointed out.
This should make one reconsider buying an FN 503.
Always try a gun out before considering purchasing it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.