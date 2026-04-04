How to Get Your Voice Heard Online. What Just Happened to Me.

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A 14-year journey on YouTube. 10,000 subscribers. Millions of views. Then—hacked, censored, shadow-banned, and deleted forever.
This is the story of the Hope Girl YouTube channel — from its first viral videos to the 2016 Ad-pocalypse, censorship, shadow-banning, and the devastating loss of a 14-year-old channel. After years on alternative platforms like BitChute, Rumble, Brighteon, and Odyssey, the channel returns with a renewed focus on AI optimization and SEO strategy for discoverability in the new world of content.
Key Topics:
• The rise and fall of the Hope Girl YouTube channel
• The 2016 Ad-pocalypse and its long-term impact
• Moving to BitChute, Rumble, Odyssey, and Brighteon
• The shocking hack and deletion of the original channel
• The shift to AI-powered search and new SEO strategies
• Building a new, optimized channel for the future
Insights:
• Diversify your content across multiple platforms
• Back up everything — always
• Optimize descriptions for AI-powered search
• Learn, adapt, and overcome setbacks
Join the new journey:
Subscribe to the new Hope Girl YouTube channel and the Hope Girl blog to get weekly updates, exclusive videos, and the free Hope Girl audiobook and ebook.
Stay connected:
Rumble, BitChute, Brighteon, Odyssey, TikTok, Instagram, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube.
Subscribe now and help rebuild what was lost — stronger, smarter, and better than ever.
Read the Blogpost associated with this video here:
https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/04/from-14-years-on-youtube-to-deletion-the-hope-girl-story-of-hacking-censorship-and-rebirth/
Subscribe to the New Hopegirl Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@hopegirlblog
Join the HopeGirl Mailing list to get your free copy of audiobook QEG Chronicles-The Hopegirl Story
https://www.hopegirlblog.com/10-year-anniversary-release-of-the-qeg-chronicles-by-hopegirl/
Find Hopegirl on other platforms:
Hopegirl Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1585583
Hopegirl Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YBM3rvf5ydDM
Hopegirl Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578665335423
Hopegirl Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hopegirlblogofficial/
Hopegirl Telegram channel, chat and groups https://t.me/Hopegirl587
Hopegirl Odysee https://odysee.com/@HopeGirl:5
Hopegirl Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hopegirlblog/home
Hopegirl Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@hopegirlblog
Hopegirl Substack https://substack.com/@hopegirlblog
00:00:01– What happened to the old YouTube channel?
00:01:08– How long did it take to reach 10,000 subs?
00:02:35– What caused the YouTube Ad pocalypse?
00:03:47– Why did the channel get shadow banned?
00:04:48– Why move to alternative platforms?
00:05:55– Why did views drop again in 2025?
00:07:09– Why was the channel dormant for six years?
00:08:26– Why relaunch the YouTube channel?
00:09:24– What content was planned for the relaunch?
00:10:24– How was the channel hacked?
00:11:27– What did the hackers do after breaking in?
00:12:22– Why did YouTube delete the entire channel?
00:13:38– Why couldn’t the account be recovered?
00:14:43– How did the team protect their content?
00:17:06– What changed about internet searches?
00:18:11– How does AI affect discoverability?
00:19:13– Why optimize videos for AI search?
00:20:18– What is the new YouTube channel strategy?
00:21:24– Why alternative platforms don’t show up in AI searches
00:22:53– Why great content gets buried on alt media
00:23:48– What is the plan for the new channel?
00:24:37– How to stay connected through the blog