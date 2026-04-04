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How to Get Your Voice Heard Online. What Just Happened to Me.
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
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20 views • 4 days ago

A 14-year journey on YouTube. 10,000 subscribers. Millions of views. Then—hacked, censored, shadow-banned, and deleted forever.


This is the story of the Hope Girl YouTube channel — from its first viral videos to the 2016 Ad-pocalypse, censorship, shadow-banning, and the devastating loss of a 14-year-old channel. After years on alternative platforms like BitChute, Rumble, Brighteon, and Odyssey, the channel returns with a renewed focus on AI optimization and SEO strategy for discoverability in the new world of content.

Key Topics:

• The rise and fall of the Hope Girl YouTube channel

• The 2016 Ad-pocalypse and its long-term impact

• Moving to BitChute, Rumble, Odyssey, and Brighteon

• The shocking hack and deletion of the original channel

• The shift to AI-powered search and new SEO strategies

• Building a new, optimized channel for the future

Insights:

• Diversify your content across multiple platforms

• Back up everything — always

• Optimize descriptions for AI-powered search

• Learn, adapt, and overcome setbacks

Join the new journey:

Subscribe to the new Hope Girl YouTube channel and the Hope Girl blog to get weekly updates, exclusive videos, and the free Hope Girl audiobook and ebook.

Stay connected:

Rumble, BitChute, Brighteon, Odyssey, TikTok, Instagram, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube.

Subscribe now and help rebuild what was lost — stronger, smarter, and better than ever.


Read the Blogpost associated with this video here:

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/04/from-14-years-on-youtube-to-deletion-the-hope-girl-story-of-hacking-censorship-and-rebirth/




Subscribe to the New Hopegirl Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@hopegirlblog

Join the HopeGirl Mailing list to get your free copy of audiobook QEG Chronicles-The Hopegirl Story

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/10-year-anniversary-release-of-the-qeg-chronicles-by-hopegirl/


Find Hopegirl on other platforms:

Hopegirl Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1585583

Hopegirl Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YBM3rvf5ydDM

Hopegirl Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578665335423

Hopegirl Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hopegirlblogofficial/

Hopegirl Telegram channel, chat and groups https://t.me/Hopegirl587

Hopegirl Odysee https://odysee.com/@HopeGirl:5

Hopegirl Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hopegirlblog/home

Hopegirl Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@hopegirlblog

Hopegirl Substack https://substack.com/@hopegirlblog

Keywords
stop shadow banningreach more peopleimprove online visibilityget discovered onlineonline content strategycontent not showingincrease my reachbeat the algorithmno one sees contenthow to get viewsincrease online engagementfix low visibility
Chapters

00:00:01– What happened to the old YouTube channel?

00:01:08– How long did it take to reach 10,000 subs?

00:02:35– What caused the YouTube Ad pocalypse?

00:03:47– Why did the channel get shadow banned?

00:04:48– Why move to alternative platforms?

00:05:55– Why did views drop again in 2025?

00:07:09– Why was the channel dormant for six years?

00:08:26– Why relaunch the YouTube channel?

00:09:24– What content was planned for the relaunch?

00:10:24– How was the channel hacked?

00:11:27– What did the hackers do after breaking in?

00:12:22– Why did YouTube delete the entire channel?

00:13:38– Why couldn’t the account be recovered?

00:14:43– How did the team protect their content?

00:17:06– What changed about internet searches?

00:18:11– How does AI affect discoverability?

00:19:13– Why optimize videos for AI search?

00:20:18– What is the new YouTube channel strategy?

00:21:24– Why alternative platforms don’t show up in AI searches

00:22:53– Why great content gets buried on alt media

00:23:48– What is the plan for the new channel?

00:24:37– How to stay connected through the blog

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy