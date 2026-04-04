How to Get Your Voice Heard Online. What Just Happened to Me.

A 14-year journey on YouTube. 10,000 subscribers. Millions of views. Then—hacked, censored, shadow-banned, and deleted forever.





This is the story of the Hope Girl YouTube channel — from its first viral videos to the 2016 Ad-pocalypse, censorship, shadow-banning, and the devastating loss of a 14-year-old channel. After years on alternative platforms like BitChute, Rumble, Brighteon, and Odyssey, the channel returns with a renewed focus on AI optimization and SEO strategy for discoverability in the new world of content.

Key Topics:

• The rise and fall of the Hope Girl YouTube channel

• The 2016 Ad-pocalypse and its long-term impact

• Moving to BitChute, Rumble, Odyssey, and Brighteon

• The shocking hack and deletion of the original channel

• The shift to AI-powered search and new SEO strategies

• Building a new, optimized channel for the future

Insights:

• Diversify your content across multiple platforms

• Back up everything — always

• Optimize descriptions for AI-powered search

• Learn, adapt, and overcome setbacks

Join the new journey:

Subscribe to the new Hope Girl YouTube channel and the Hope Girl blog to get weekly updates, exclusive videos, and the free Hope Girl audiobook and ebook.

Stay connected:

Rumble, BitChute, Brighteon, Odyssey, TikTok, Instagram, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube.

Subscribe now and help rebuild what was lost — stronger, smarter, and better than ever.





Read the Blogpost associated with this video here:

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/04/from-14-years-on-youtube-to-deletion-the-hope-girl-story-of-hacking-censorship-and-rebirth/













Subscribe to the New Hopegirl Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@hopegirlblog

Join the HopeGirl Mailing list to get your free copy of audiobook QEG Chronicles-The Hopegirl Story

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/10-year-anniversary-release-of-the-qeg-chronicles-by-hopegirl/





Find Hopegirl on other platforms:

Hopegirl Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1585583

Hopegirl Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YBM3rvf5ydDM

Hopegirl Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578665335423

Hopegirl Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hopegirlblogofficial/

Hopegirl Telegram channel, chat and groups https://t.me/Hopegirl587

Hopegirl Odysee https://odysee.com/@HopeGirl:5

Hopegirl Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hopegirlblog/home

Hopegirl Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@hopegirlblog

Hopegirl Substack https://substack.com/@hopegirlblog