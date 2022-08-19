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How Movement Helped Courtenay Turner Overcome Physical and Mental Obstacles | Maryam Henein
BeeLady For Truth
BeeLady For Truth
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19 views • August 19, 2022

Find ALL of Maryam's channels (including Twitter, Gab, Gettr, Rokfin for exclusive content, and more) here:https://instabio.cc/BeeLady


Courtenay Turner is the host of “The Courtenay Turner Podcast”, “WIM what is movement”, & her new show coming soon “The Right Voices”. She is also a speaker and aerial acrobatic performer. Having spent her academic career largely seeped in the world of philosophical and psychological texts and being a passionate athlete and performing artist, paved the way for the world in which she is currently immersed. Many today know her as the host of “The Courtenay Turner Podcast” where she boldly seeks truth, diving into a myriad of deep topics surrounding issues of health, fitness, medicine, philosophy, psychology, politics, geopolitics & sociocultural zeitgeist. However, she was born with a rare set of circumstances that has greatly impacted her perspective on life. Courtenay was born with congenital rubella. Her mother had the German measles during first trimester of pregnancy. Some of the ramifications including but not limited to are unilateral blindness, severe bilateral hearing impairment, hypotonia affecting the limbs, heart complications, asymmetrical bone development, stunted growth, poor fine and graphic motor coordination and several other afflictions. They told her mother the best she could hope was to find a nice institution in which to spend her life. Surmounting that dire prognosis drove her fascination with the human psyche. She believes humans are capable of so much more than most realize and can defy the greatest odds! Through all of her content creation, writing, speaking and performing, she aims to inspire, inform and empower, and hopefully contribute to the preservation of the freewill of humanity!


Follow & Connect with Courtenay:


https://www.courtenayturner.com


Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner): https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20


Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link


Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity


Read some of her articles:


https://www.truthmatters.biz


—————————————————


Other video Platforms:


Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/courtenayturner


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CourtenayTurner:f


Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CourtenayTurner


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yNVIxoBspPt6/


Audio Platforms:


Podbean: https://thecourtneayturnerpodcast.podbean.com/


iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-courtenay-turner-podca-82343833/


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4VU1A6PFqmFlo5UBq0m37N?si=HEHZ5YdmTLCg98p8NCl7EQ


Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-courtenay-turner-podcast/id1545606136


Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkLnBvZGJlYW4uY29tL3RoZWNvdXJ0bmVheXR1cm5lcnBvZGNhc3QvZmVlZC54bWw




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