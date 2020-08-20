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British Doctor Surgeon General says coronavirus is a New World Order HOAX
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117 views • August 20, 2020
The coronavirus vaccine is the “final solution” depopulation weapon against humanity; globalists hope to convince BILLIONS of people to commit “suicide-via-vaccine” The global depopulation agenda isn’t even a secret, by the way. Bill Gates openly talks about using vaccines to reduce the human population, and globalists openly admit they believe that if human populations aren’t sharply reduced, the planet’s biosphere will collapse due to carbon dioxide emissions, pollution, and the frenzied consumption of natural resources.
Whether or not you believe that, they (the globalists) believe it. And they believe they must kill 90% of the human population in order to save the other 10%. Thus, globalists who pursue global depopulation see themselves as heroes of humanity, not mass murderers.
Whether or not you believe that, they (the globalists) believe it. And they believe they must kill 90% of the human population in order to save the other 10%. Thus, globalists who pursue global depopulation see themselves as heroes of humanity, not mass murderers.
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