RT News - April 15 2025 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 15, 2025
rt.com
Russia's top diplomat says foreign fighters were on the scene during Moscow's strike on Sumy, which the Defence Ministry states killed scores of Ukrainian servicemen and commanders. Vladimir Zelensky hits out at Washington's restrained reaction to the attack, saying 'the dominance of Russian narratives' in the White House is apalling. Donald Trump was quick to respond to that. A newly released Palestinian says he wants justice following his almost-decade-long captivity in an Israeli prison, after being jailed at age 13 - RT hears from the man's lawyer.
RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.
This video was made with linuxmint.
Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/