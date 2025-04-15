BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - April 15 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
1
112 views • 2 weeks ago

April 15, 2025

rt.com



Russia's top diplomat says foreign fighters were on the scene during Moscow's strike on Sumy, which the Defence Ministry states killed scores of Ukrainian servicemen and commanders. Vladimir Zelensky hits out at Washington's restrained reaction to the attack, saying 'the dominance of Russian narratives' in the White House is apalling. Donald Trump was quick to respond to that. A newly released Palestinian says he wants justice following his almost-decade-long captivity in an Israeli prison, after being jailed at age 13 - RT hears from the man's lawyer.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
