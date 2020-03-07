The Fluoride Deception: an interview with Christopher Bryson

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fluoridealert
The Fluoride Deception
An adjunct to the book:
Dr. Paul Connett of the Fluoride Action Network has now interviewed Christopher Bryson in this hard hitting video as the writer describes his discoveries about fluoride and its sinister connections to major policy agencies in the U. S. Government and to manipulation of popular scientific perception by major academic institutions such as Carnegie Mellon University.