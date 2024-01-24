Create New Account
The Benefits of Low-Dose Naltrexone (LDN) with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh– Pharmacist and Physician Liaison
Hotze Health
Do you suffer from an autoimmune, gastrointestinal, or neurological condition that just will not resolve? This episode is for you! Naltrexone is a formula that has been available for over fifty years, and it works by binding to opioid receptors in the brain, which produce endorphins that make you feel better and help reduce pain.

Low-Dose Naltrexone can benefit a variety of other medical conditions, especially autoimmune disease, as it brings the immune system back into balance by controlling inflammation.

Learn more about Low-Dose Naltrexone (LDN), how it works at reducing inflammation, what conditions LDN can benefit, and how to get it.

For more information about Low-Dose Naltrexone, visit https://physicianspreferencerx.com/ or call 281-828-9088.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

Do you have symptoms that can benefit from LDN? Contact our wellness consultants at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center for a complimentary wellness consultation at 281-698-8698.

