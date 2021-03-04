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The book of Esther (all verses read and explained)
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41 views • March 04, 2021
An amazing and beautiful book that is rarely quoted in our messages. There are various precious lessons we can draw from it. Mordecai and Esther, the heroes of faith! And Haman, the evildoer defeated through God's providential hand!
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