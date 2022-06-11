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The power of prayer of God’s living saints
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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13 views • June 11, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to the Seventh-Day Christians Church. Their website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). Their channel is SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES


The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, June 11, 2022.


The Almighty Christian God of the universe, our Elohim, our heavenly Father, communicates with us through His holy written word, the Bible, which testifies of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua in John 5:39 and through the Holy Spirit Who convicts us to repent and to bear the fruits of the Holy Spirit


In Acts 16:25-26, we see that God frees His saints, Paul and Silas, from the bondage of being in prison, which God also did by freeing his children, ancient Israel, from the bondage of being captives in Egypt as they passed through the Red Sea.


God heard the prayers of Paul and Silas while they were shackled in prison because Paul and Silas belong to God. How do they belong to God? They belong to God since they keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus. They are God’s saints as per Revelation 14:12.


In Revelation 8:4, we read, And the smoke of the incense, which came with the prayers of the saints, ascended up before God out of the angel's hand.


The prayers of the saints who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus ascends up before God the Father! Do you understand how important prayer is? The prayers of the saints ascend up to God the Father according to Revelation 8:4.


However, the prayers of those who claim to belong to God yet do not to want to hear the law of God, well, their prayers are considered as abomination to God. As we read in Proverbs 28:9, He that turneth away his ear from hearing the law, even his prayer shall be abomination.


This is why it is critically important to be true children of God, His saints, who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus. ONLY their prayers ascend before God as we read in Revelation 8:4.


God is our Healer. He is our Saviour. Talk to Him through prayer. He wants to hear from you because He made you in His image, in His likeness to be partakers of His love in the kingdom of God.


You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].


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fathergodholy spiritjesus christprayeryeshuasaintssonelohimpower of prayergodhead
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