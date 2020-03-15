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Episode 90 - The Truth About Bernie Sanders
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10 views • March 15, 2020
Bernie Sanders has been leading the charge toward socialism his entire life. Within a few weeks of this podcast's publication (at the most a few months), Bernie will be a two-time loser of the Democratic Party's nomination to be President. Despite his failure to secure the nomination, he has laid the foundation for more radical candidates in the future. In this episode, we examine the life of Sanders and the foundation on which he has built his movement.
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