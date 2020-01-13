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Replacement Migration - United Nations, Agenda 21.
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36 views • January 13, 2020
Bertrand Russell the well known 20th century eugenicist, wrote In his 1931 book, The Scientific Outlook: “Perhaps by means of injections and drugs and chemicals the population could be induced to bear whatever its scientific masters may decide to be for its good.”
Then in 1952 he reiterated this point in his book The impact of Science on Society, stating: "Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible."
Keeping this in mind, the "highest elite" are all Caucasian as are their more public minions like Mr. Russell. Okay, so who are the elite's greatest enemy in their war of genetically engineered, race specific, super bio-weapons, for human population elimination? The answer is, other Caucasians. Why? If they were to release a gene specific weapon against white people, it would take them out as well. They must rid the world of other whites first either by "injections, drugs, and chemicals" and/or by interbreeding whites with other races thereby making everyone vulnerable to the Asian and African varieties of super bio weapons. We are well into this United Nations program. Think about it... --JT
https://www.corbettreport.com/articles/20090816_biochemical_manipulation.htm
Then in 1952 he reiterated this point in his book The impact of Science on Society, stating: "Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible."
Keeping this in mind, the "highest elite" are all Caucasian as are their more public minions like Mr. Russell. Okay, so who are the elite's greatest enemy in their war of genetically engineered, race specific, super bio-weapons, for human population elimination? The answer is, other Caucasians. Why? If they were to release a gene specific weapon against white people, it would take them out as well. They must rid the world of other whites first either by "injections, drugs, and chemicals" and/or by interbreeding whites with other races thereby making everyone vulnerable to the Asian and African varieties of super bio weapons. We are well into this United Nations program. Think about it... --JT
https://www.corbettreport.com/articles/20090816_biochemical_manipulation.htm
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