Episode #111 - The Body Never Lies — Trauma, Shame & Awakening w/ Iris Angellys

The body never lies.





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with embodiment guide Iris Angellys to explore how trauma, shame, and disconnection from the body shape our lives

and how awakening begins by listening to the wisdom written in our cells.





We dive deep into:





🔹 The crisis moment that forced Iris to see the body as a teacher

🔹 Why religion, education, and culture train us to distrust our bodies

🔹 The hidden link between trauma, shame, and addiction

🔹 How men carry unspoken wounds in their bodies and how to face them

🔹 The role of embodiment in intimacy, relationships, and parenting

🔹 What humanity stands to lose if we don’t reclaim the body





If you’ve ever felt trapped in overthinking, shame, or cycles of disconnection, this episode will show you how to come home to your body and awaken a deeper consciousness in the process.





🌐 Connect with Iris via any of the links below:





Website - https://www.irisangellys.com/

Portal Quiz - https://www.irisangellys.com/quiz

Work With Iris - https://www.irisangellys.com/members-program

First 25 people get 22% off with Discount Code “𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗡𝟳” to her online course

Book - https://amzn.to/3Mnjv6J

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@irisangellys

Email - [email protected]





🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:





Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786





Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790





Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/





Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246





Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)





Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast





Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/





Email - [email protected]





