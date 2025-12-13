BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #111 - The Body Never Lies — Trauma, Shame & Awakening w/ Iris Angellys
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
20 views • 1 day ago

The body never lies.


In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with embodiment guide Iris Angellys to explore how trauma, shame, and disconnection from the body shape our lives

and how awakening begins by listening to the wisdom written in our cells.


We dive deep into:


🔹 The crisis moment that forced Iris to see the body as a teacher

🔹 Why religion, education, and culture train us to distrust our bodies

🔹 The hidden link between trauma, shame, and addiction

🔹 How men carry unspoken wounds in their bodies and how to face them

🔹 The role of embodiment in intimacy, relationships, and parenting

🔹 What humanity stands to lose if we don’t reclaim the body


If you’ve ever felt trapped in overthinking, shame, or cycles of disconnection, this episode will show you how to come home to your body and awaken a deeper consciousness in the process.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Iris via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.irisangellys.com/

Portal Quiz - https://www.irisangellys.com/quiz

Work With Iris - https://www.irisangellys.com/members-program

First 25 people get 22% off with Discount Code “𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗡𝟳” to her online course

Book - https://amzn.to/3Mnjv6J

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@irisangellys

Email - [email protected]


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 Subscribe to The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for more conversations on healing, embodiment, and awakening. 🌎


🚩 SHARE this with someone who’s ready to live a life of embodiment.


👇🏽 Join the conversation

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this episode with a friend who needs to hear it.


✨ Please don’t forget to give the podcast a like and follow because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms and help us bring conscious content to more people waking up around the world! 🌎

