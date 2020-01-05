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How I Ran Two Companies with a Bullet Journal
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2 views • January 05, 2020
Fellow capitalists... We should spend more time assisting each other in our endeavors. In this video I'll share some of the primary tools I utilize to be successful in business and in life... My primary tools of organization, productivity, and task tracking -- my own take on the popular Bullet Journal.
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Leuchtturm 1917 Notebooks:
Normal size: A5: https://amzn.to/2MV3H9y
Pocket size: A6: https://amzn.to/2sBfOSl
Large size : A4: https://amzn.to/39EW4Oo
Pen Stuff:
MUJI Aluminum Fountain Pen: https://amzn.to/37CGwsC
Ink: https://amzn.to/2ujMyQs
Converter: https://amzn.to/2tqsKud
For links to our:
Content Submission Form
Supporter Platforms
Social Media Profiles
Other Video Platforms
Swag Stores
Discord Server
and way more check out our web site:
https://www.disenthrall.me/platforms
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