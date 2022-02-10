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This is how our resistance works – 2 minutes with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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412 views • February 10, 2022
In this short clip, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. encourages people to resist the official covid agenda. Listen to some of his ideas on how to spread truth.
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