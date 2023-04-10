Deception, worldliness, and fraud in Hillsong (Compilation)

Brighteon along with YouTube doesn't want you to see these videos. Same Club.
Even the previous video (the truth about John Todd's death) is pretty banned, almost no viewers.
https://eindtijdnieuws.com/hillsong-misleiding-wereldsgezindheid-schandaal-en-fraude-compilatie/
See also:
https://eindtijdnieuws.com/over-the-jesus-music-en-michael-w-smith-nog-een-wolf-in-schaapskleren/
Don Moen in: ‘Many Freemasons and demon channeling exposed! How to better discern them’
https://eindtijdnieuws.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Freemason-Don-Moen-hand-signals-images-768x432.jpg
More information on Freemasonry: https://eindtijdnieuws.com/
Or type in: Vrijmetselarij (and also: Freemasonry) in the Search bar
Translation button available OR learn to translate any website:
https://eindtijdnieuws.com/how-to-translate-a-website-in-2022-9-easy-ways/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.