Russian Geran-2 drones struck Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. Pavlograd Chemical Plant detonations of rocket fuel

Russian Geran-2 drones struck Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. The main target appears to be the Pavlograd Chemical Plant, where detonations of rocket fuel were recorded.
The facility is critical for solid fuel production and the maintenance of Soviet-era missile systems.
Adding: The flag of Russia was raised in Kupyansk!