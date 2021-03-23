© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden is 'dismantling' the 'Trump-era' policies that worked so well
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • March 23, 2021
Sky News host Rita Panahi says US President Joe Biden has finally "bowed to pressure from Republicans" and is promising to visit the country's border with Mexico as the migration crisis there worsens.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.