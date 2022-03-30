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SODOMITE WHINES THAT HE CAN'T BRAG ABOUT PADDLE BOARD WEEKEND AT SPANKY'S TO KINDERGARTENERS🗞️
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70 views • March 30, 2022
Teacher on MSNBC worries he can't discuss his love life with kindergarteners anymore: "It scares me that I am not going to be able to have these conversations with my children...I don't want to hide that my partner and I went paddle boarding this weekend."
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