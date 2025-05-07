BREAKING: ISRAEL ANNOUNCES TOTAL PALESTINE TAKEOVER! - The Seizure Of Gaza - Greater Israel Project

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





Josh Sigurdson reports on the total takeover of Gaza as Benjamin Netanyahu announces Sunday night that the plan to annex Palestine is now underway.





The IDF says the takeover will be brutal, intensive and indefinite. This is all under the guise of destroying Hamas which Israel armed and funded in the first place as a pretext to their takeover which also involves Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and of course Iran. It's the Greater Israel Project.





While Iran of course does not exist within the initial Greater Israel boundaries, it's clear that with recent attempts to cause nuclear war with Iran, this is part of the goal.





President Trump, the so called "peace president" who wants to "cut spending" is spending more money on the military budget than any president in history, a whopping $1 trillion. This is to annex Palestine and go to war with Iran of course as the manufactured power shift from the west to the east grows.





Meanwhile, Gaza aid ships continues to be blown up and the humanitarian crisis worsens.





Trump is also talking about going to war with Mexico. There are claims that Canada and the United States may go to war as well. Regardless, it's clearly further demoralization of the collapsing west, by design.





Get prepared now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025