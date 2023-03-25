The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Visit To God" The Top 10 Reasons Why He Exists Aside From The Bible

"Humans are special, humans are unique...one big differnce between humans and the lower forms of animals is that humans concern themselves with religion, no other animal, no lower forms are able to conceive of God or respond or engage in spiritual matters. So humans have the ability to be grateful, appreciate to a point of adoration and praise the value of life and all the resources to sustain life. Even uncivilized savages in history exhibited this same appreciation..." THIS EPISODE: The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Visit To God" was broadcast live on 2/16/2000 on KGHP FM in Gig Harbor, WA USA.





Welcome to "The New Adventures of Sid Canoe", a unique live radio broadcast. The show originally aired from 1999 through 2000 on KGHP 89.3, 89.9 and 104.5 FM "the three sticks out in the sticks of the Gig Harbor Peninsula", Washington State USA.

Each week the show takes you on a new adventure through theater of the mind, visiting different places and ideas. The show host, "Sid Canoe, the guy with the Utopian view" offers a patient, sometimes whimsical delivery over roots reggae dub that pulses throughout the show with some comedy bits thrown in to keep some heavy subject matter light. The result is relaxing, informative and entertaining. Audio clips of Homer Simpson calls it, "infotainment" and Jim Carrey introduces the host as "Gotham's cleverest carbon based life form!" Sid Canoe's insightful narratives sound lyrical over heavy dub sounds. It's biblical but not preachy, factual yet fun. Ride along in the flying canoe for another adventure!





THIS EPISODE: "Visit To God"

The New Adventures of Sid Canoe

broadcast live on 2/16/2000





"The just shall live by faith." Heb. 10:38



