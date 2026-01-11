(screen share appears at 12 seconds) HAPPY National Cut Your Energy Costs Day (Jan. 10)!!! To get a WRITTEN game plan so you can say "GOOD-BYE" to all your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ -- as well as learn about America's #1 part-time, home-based business opportunity -- visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

or watch the video version at:

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo





To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

or, the shorter, printer-friendly version that you can snail-mail in at either:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridQuestionnaire

OR

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey





Watch videos at:

https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

or

https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid





To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid





If you own a non-residential building anywhere in the world or pay hefty electric "demand charges," fill-out https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation

& learn how to be more "green" & having more CA$H-flow at:

https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu

&

https://youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany











