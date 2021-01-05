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¿Qué es Trementina? ¿Desde cuándo y para qué se usaba? ¿Qué propiedades tiene? ¿Cómo se usa?
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182 views • January 05, 2021
Conferencia Online sobre Trementina realizada el 3 de Marzo 2018.
Mas información en:
- Blog: http://www.trementina.org
- Foro: http://foro.trementina.org
- Canal Telegram:@espiritudelatrementina
Grupos en MeWe:
- General:
https://mewe.com/join/trementina
- Infantil:
https://mewe.com/join/trementinaenautismoysaludinfantil
- Animales:
https://mewe.com/join/trementinaenanimales
- Plantas:
https://mewe.com/join/trementinaenagricultura
Nota:
2 gotas de Lugols de 5% equivale a aproximadamente 12.5mg.
2 gotas de Lugols de 2% equivale a aproximadamente 5mg.
Mas información en:
- Blog: http://www.trementina.org
- Foro: http://foro.trementina.org
- Canal Telegram:@espiritudelatrementina
Grupos en MeWe:
- General:
https://mewe.com/join/trementina
- Infantil:
https://mewe.com/join/trementinaenautismoysaludinfantil
- Animales:
https://mewe.com/join/trementinaenanimales
- Plantas:
https://mewe.com/join/trementinaenagricultura
Nota:
2 gotas de Lugols de 5% equivale a aproximadamente 12.5mg.
2 gotas de Lugols de 2% equivale a aproximadamente 5mg.
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