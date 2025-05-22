The unrapture?

It seems to me it could be that the "body of Christ" is like the description of the hen and her brood in Matthew chapter 23 and Luke chapter 13, which states, "How often I would have gathered your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you would not!". Obviously, this is a temporary condition for the hen and her brood. It could be being in the "body of Christ" is a temporary condition as well, as it states in Colossians chapter 3, "For you have died, and your life is hid with Christ in God. When Christ who is our life appears, then you also will appear with him in glory." Have a great day.