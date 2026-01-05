The U.S. and Israeli ELITE Special Forces attempted to Kidnap Ali Khamenei but FAILED BADLY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In addition, after this meeting, American journalists managed to find out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a conversation with Donald Trump behind closed doors, also raised the Iranian issue. In particular, the Israeli leader demanded that Trump launch new missile strikes on Iran in order to destroy the Iranian nuclear program permanently. Thus, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu actually confirmed that the US operation 'Midnight Hammer', which aimed to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, did not achieve its goal........................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!