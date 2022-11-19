Create New Account
Patriot Matt Baker "lights up" the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors
Matt Baker yells at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for issues with the midterm election during a November 16 2022 meeting.

Am I here to accuse you of stealing the vote?  Heavens no... for that would make me a terrorist...!

Let me ask you a question...

If you took your life savings to the bank and put them in a machine and the machine kicked out one of four bills.  And you were told "sorry" we will let you know later how much money you have.

Would you be ok with that?

Find the answer in this short video...

A must see for anyone concerned about election corruption.

Credit to @JamesBradleyCA on Twitter




Keywords
votingmaricopaelection daymatt bakermaricopa county board of supervisors

