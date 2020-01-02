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How to Make a Solid State Steam Power Plant with Peltier Moduals
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55 views • January 02, 2020
I use the power of steam in this video but not in the conventional way of turning a turbine. instead, I use the Peltier effect to generate electrical power. A Solid-state alternative to generating power with temperature differentials.
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Peltier moduals 10pcs
https://amzn.to/2Q26GgW
thermal paste
https://amzn.to/2Q3KWkS
Pipe cuter
https://amzn.to/2Qhd6ZZ
My Website!
https://www.curiousbell.com
Become A Patron!
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Curious Bell Merchandise
https://teespring.com/stores/curious-bells-store
Amazon links
Peltier moduals 10pcs
https://amzn.to/2Q26GgW
thermal paste
https://amzn.to/2Q3KWkS
Pipe cuter
https://amzn.to/2Qhd6ZZ
My Website!
https://www.curiousbell.com
Become A Patron!
https://www.patreon.com/CuriousBell
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