FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 66:5-9; Romans 8:16-17a, Sabbath, 202212234

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 66:5-9; Romans 8:16-17a, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, December 24, 2022

O my Glorious, LORD GOD of Heaven and Earth, my Everlasting, Almighty, Gracious, Compassionate, Merciful, Holy, and Loving GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid on Calvary’s Cross to purchase my redemption.

My Almighty Heavenly Father, in response to Your Everlasting Salvation and Providential Blessings upon us, I encourage other Saints:

5 Come and witness the miracles of our JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD our SHEPHERD, because our JEHOVAH is awesome in His doings toward the children of men and women.

6 Holy Father, You turned the sea into dry land; Your redeemed went through the river on foot. At the Red Sea, Your people rejoiced because of Your great deliverance.

7 You, our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY rule by Your JEHOVAH Power forever; Your YAHWEH, JEHOVAH Eyes observe the nations; please, do not let the rebellious exalt themselves. Selah!

8 Oh, our JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS, all Your people will bless You! Oh, ADONAI, our LORD GOD, Your Saints will reverently offer our triumphant voices of praise to You,

9 You, our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, who keeps our soul among the living because Your Holy Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirit, that we are the children of GOD: and if children, then heirs; heirs of GOD, and joint-heirs with Christ Jesus, and does not allow our feet to be moved.

Thank You, JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER and DELIVERER for Your daily Health, Life, and Mercy, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 66:5-9; Romans 8:16-17a, personalized, NKJV).

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

