Civilian toll rises in Lebanon as Israeli attacks persist despite Iran-US MoU - PressTV

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Civilian toll rises in Lebanon as Israeli attacks persist despite Iran-US MoU
Mariam Saleh reports from Beirut
@PressTV
Adding:
Leave southern Lebanon or be kicked out: IRGC Quds Force chief warns Israel
The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force has issued a warning to Israeli forces occupying southern Lebanon, telling them in Hebrew that they have two options: withdrawing on their own or being forcefully expelled in humiliation.
@PressTV
Outrage grows after Israel detains Palestinian ‘doctor of the poor’
Israeli occupying forces detained Palestinian physician Dr. Mazen al-Rantisi during a pre-dawn raid on his home in the al-Tira neighborhood of Ramallah on Sunday.
@PressTV