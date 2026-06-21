Civilian toll rises in Lebanon as Israeli attacks persist despite Iran-US MoU - PressTV

Civilian toll rises in Lebanon as Israeli attacks persist despite Iran-US MoU



Mariam Saleh reports from Beirut



@PressTV

Adding:

Leave southern Lebanon or be kicked out: IRGC Quds Force chief warns Israel



The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force has issued a warning to Israeli forces occupying southern Lebanon, telling them in Hebrew that they have two options: withdrawing on their own or being forcefully expelled in humiliation.



@PressTV

Outrage grows after Israel detains Palestinian ‘doctor of the poor’



Israeli occupying forces detained Palestinian physician Dr. Mazen al-Rantisi during a pre-dawn raid on his home in the al-Tira neighborhood of Ramallah on Sunday.



@PressTV