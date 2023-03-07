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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Free Yourself From Your Security Pledge.
Proverbs 6:5 (NIV).
5) Free yourself,
like a gazelle from the hand of the hunter,
like a bird from the snare of the fowler.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Fulfill your pledge ASAP to neighbor or stranger.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mw5dzuvy
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