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Explore the controversial legacy of former Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse. From Harvard-Yale elite grooming to lowering standards at Midland University, enabling massive Washington spending and COVID policies in the Senate, to lavish spending scandals at the University of Florida, critics question his record of self-promotion and moral hypocrisy. His Christmas Eve cancer announcement and visible facial scars from experimental treatment spark renewed debate on timing, optics, and accountability. This analysis examines Sasse’s path through academia and politics, offering Nebraska voters and political observers key insights into establishment careers and public legacies.
Read the article at Nebraska Channel 1 https://realfreenewsnebraska.blogspot.com/
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