Heart of the Tribe - Yoceph & the Reproductive System Ep 7

Chelle Wagner and her guest Nurse Leigh continue the series of the Twelve Tribes of Yahshar'el and the corresponding Physical Body Systems Yah created. Today we will be discussing the tribe of Yoceph along with his sons Ephraim and Mannassah and The Reproductive System.
9.8.22
https://www.heartofthetribes.org
