The Longships

⛵ **The Vikings didn't change history with swords alone... they changed it with a ship.**





The Viking Longship could cross oceans, sail rivers, land almost anywhere, and strike before anyone saw it coming. It became the secret behind one of history's most feared civilizations.





🎧 **Listen to the full episode through the link in the description and discover how one wooden ship changed Europe forever.**





https://open.spotify.com/episode/3ye0XfK0frnPRtgyO24F27?si=87f1604348b849ad





#vikings

#vikingage

#vikinglongship

#historypodcast

#WorldHistory