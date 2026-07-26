The Longships

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⛵ **The Vikings didn't change history with swords alone... they changed it with a ship.**
The Viking Longship could cross oceans, sail rivers, land almost anywhere, and strike before anyone saw it coming. It became the secret behind one of history's most feared civilizations.
🎧 **Listen to the full episode through the link in the description and discover how one wooden ship changed Europe forever.**
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3ye0XfK0frnPRtgyO24F27?si=87f1604348b849ad
#vikings
#vikingage
#vikinglongship
#historypodcast
#WorldHistory
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