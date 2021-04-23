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Lou Dobbs, What did they do to you?
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880 views • April 23, 2021
Why was this 'America-first' truth-teller shipped off the air? Grant Stinchfield, Eric Metaxas and Dr. Gorka dive into the mystery... - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax TV
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