Traffic on the Surviving Section of the Crimean Bridge is Moving Forward during repairs. - 100822

Traffic on the surviving section of the Crimean bridge
Three people died due to an explosion on the Crimean bridge, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported.
Crimean bridge is now open to cars. All vehicles are being checked at inspection points, Aksyonov said.
According to the Minister of Emergency Situations, vehicles with a carrying capacity of 3.5 tons are currently passing through the bridge. As renovations progress, this number will increase.
Cars are now passed in portions - now 60 pieces at a time. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow they will let 100 passes.
Tourists are also asked not to use the Crimean Bridge unnecessarily, so as not to create unnecessary congestion and traffic jams during repair work and restructuring the bridge for the duration of the repair.
