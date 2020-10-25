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Insomniac 2020 10 23 Why is THIS in every music video
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77 views • October 25, 2020
Externalization of Hierarchy - What Was Learnt From Tiny Experiment Will Be Implemented To The Mass
Covid-Scam-1984 is a psychological warfare from the illusion-artists to the mass - they are using population's deceived perception to knit up the reality we experience today. The way out of this madness & illusion is the mass to go after truths - seek light. The universe is asking the population if we prefer simulated pet zoo or natural reality aka. causality.
Plz Support Insomniac Channel
https://www.instagram.com/insomniacwideawake/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2QcaToELONVQ3UuSSRSVpW
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/insomniac/1502772827
Covid-Scam-1984 is a psychological warfare from the illusion-artists to the mass - they are using population's deceived perception to knit up the reality we experience today. The way out of this madness & illusion is the mass to go after truths - seek light. The universe is asking the population if we prefer simulated pet zoo or natural reality aka. causality.
Plz Support Insomniac Channel
https://www.instagram.com/insomniacwideawake/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2QcaToELONVQ3UuSSRSVpW
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/insomniac/1502772827
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