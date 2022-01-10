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Mass Extinction Event 201& Secular Humanism (For Farts and Giggles?)
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61 views • January 10, 2022
Alex Jones telling the WHOLE Truth for Once:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DXN0SC9j5b5B/ (Warning: the last line in video could be designed to be taking out of context on purpose)
My Monsanto Father may have been "allegedly" consulting for Israeli and Chinese Intelligence at Twin Towers just prior to 9/11. He is a Secular Humanism Author:
https://secularhumanism.org/authors/dennis-e-erickson/
My Stark Raving Viking blog:
http://starkravingviking.blogspot.com/
#BidenEffect #BoycottMcD #ArrestBiden #HillaryForPrison #5Slampig
Disclaimer: All in my videos is opinion, to my best belief and knowledge and some is satire.
My Monsanto father bragging that he poisoned my cat age 3, 1967, to his friends in his Ludlow, Massachusetts, cellar poker, whiskey drinking, cigar smoking room outside of my bedroom from 1970, I heard about plans worldwide of killing inconvenient people, beating priests under their collars, and Saudi Intelligence killing a C U Next Tuesday woman who was causing problems in the Nuclear and Chemical Industry was given a radioactive toilet seat to shut the beotch up.
They were probably talking about Karen Silkwook in the 1970s when I didn't now her name until the movie about her life with Meryl Streep as Karen Silkwood. Merrily Streep was an unknown actress when she was in plays at the Killington Vermont Playhouse, where my fathers would sometimes meet Israeli Intelligence.
Meryl Streep plays Hillary Clinton in the 2021 Netflix original, "Don't Look Up," where the Netflix leftists believe Hillary Clinton is soon to be our next US President. Bill Gates had up to 3 Specials on Netflix where he was the hero saving the world just before Event 201 was launched and the Extinction Level Events we are all enjoying now.
My father came to my trial for pepper spraying a mugger, who tried to stab me on my Stafford Springs, Connecticut, home after I worked 16 hours. I faced a year in prison for overreacting to being mugged on my own property in courthouse zip code 06066 allegedly run by Judge Jonathan Kaplan, aka Satan, where the UN and World Bank, and Chinese foreign banks were used to covertly have bribes as account transfers where the public can't see the bribes for election rigging, sex, drug, and child trafficking for World Bank and United Nations.
My father came to see me at the trial threatened my lawyer with the Judge Kaplan taking his law license for allegedly having sex with an underage client and against my wishes took over my defense, at the same time he was hanging with the Connecticut State Police Intelligence Unit that became Homeland Security in Connecticut, sat in with the Judge to get me prison and to be put in a mental hospital if I lived through the prison setups for me to be murdered to keep me quiet.
Judge Kaplan courthouse zip code 06066 sentenced me to prison for pepper spraying a mugger with pepper spray. A VHS tape of how to find me guilty was played to a jury when the Jury Foreman worked for Connecticut State Police and I asked my lawyer that he be striked, I also told Michael Agranoff for his $17,000 fee to get a different court for my trial because I had tried to get Kaplan removed as judge for at least 2 years prior of me being attacked for allegedly having little boys delivered for his to sodomize, and his collusion with the UN to end the 2nd Amendment, small business, and the nullification of the US Constitution. I was sentenced in 2002 in the Fall just before Halloween to be permanently estranged from my only daughter.
My father came to me in prison, and said I could have my contracting business back, be released from prison the following day, and have visitation of my daughter by him, that he would run my contracting business, tell me where I could go, who I could talk to, and after 2 years he would allow me to take a week vacation and he would take over all of my finances, and if listened to him, and did not talk of him consulting about painting going on metal beams on the Twin Towers prior to 9/11 he would allow me to start dating and being allowed to see the rest of extended family if I "earned my way back into family".
From the 5th grade where my 5th Grade Principle asking who gave me all the bruises all over my body. I told him that it was my Monsanto Father who was meeting with Chinese Intelligence at our house for the sending of all data on all Americans to Chinese magnetic servers in China. My father told Principal Mr. Zich (Sp?) that I should be sent to a special reform school and that he should make up something to send me there. Mr. Zich showed up all beaten up soon after to Wilbraham Massachusetts school and then soon died rapidly of cancer as did later my bus driver a mechanic.
My brother-in-law, also a mechanic asked why I have always had bad relationship with my father and why my father told him why my father told Phil Tenorowicz (sp?) that he was not allowed to associate with me. I told Phil why, and days later he died in motorcycle accident ...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DXN0SC9j5b5B/ (Warning: the last line in video could be designed to be taking out of context on purpose)
My Monsanto Father may have been "allegedly" consulting for Israeli and Chinese Intelligence at Twin Towers just prior to 9/11. He is a Secular Humanism Author:
https://secularhumanism.org/authors/dennis-e-erickson/
My Stark Raving Viking blog:
http://starkravingviking.blogspot.com/
#BidenEffect #BoycottMcD #ArrestBiden #HillaryForPrison #5Slampig
Disclaimer: All in my videos is opinion, to my best belief and knowledge and some is satire.
My Monsanto father bragging that he poisoned my cat age 3, 1967, to his friends in his Ludlow, Massachusetts, cellar poker, whiskey drinking, cigar smoking room outside of my bedroom from 1970, I heard about plans worldwide of killing inconvenient people, beating priests under their collars, and Saudi Intelligence killing a C U Next Tuesday woman who was causing problems in the Nuclear and Chemical Industry was given a radioactive toilet seat to shut the beotch up.
They were probably talking about Karen Silkwook in the 1970s when I didn't now her name until the movie about her life with Meryl Streep as Karen Silkwood. Merrily Streep was an unknown actress when she was in plays at the Killington Vermont Playhouse, where my fathers would sometimes meet Israeli Intelligence.
Meryl Streep plays Hillary Clinton in the 2021 Netflix original, "Don't Look Up," where the Netflix leftists believe Hillary Clinton is soon to be our next US President. Bill Gates had up to 3 Specials on Netflix where he was the hero saving the world just before Event 201 was launched and the Extinction Level Events we are all enjoying now.
My father came to my trial for pepper spraying a mugger, who tried to stab me on my Stafford Springs, Connecticut, home after I worked 16 hours. I faced a year in prison for overreacting to being mugged on my own property in courthouse zip code 06066 allegedly run by Judge Jonathan Kaplan, aka Satan, where the UN and World Bank, and Chinese foreign banks were used to covertly have bribes as account transfers where the public can't see the bribes for election rigging, sex, drug, and child trafficking for World Bank and United Nations.
My father came to see me at the trial threatened my lawyer with the Judge Kaplan taking his law license for allegedly having sex with an underage client and against my wishes took over my defense, at the same time he was hanging with the Connecticut State Police Intelligence Unit that became Homeland Security in Connecticut, sat in with the Judge to get me prison and to be put in a mental hospital if I lived through the prison setups for me to be murdered to keep me quiet.
Judge Kaplan courthouse zip code 06066 sentenced me to prison for pepper spraying a mugger with pepper spray. A VHS tape of how to find me guilty was played to a jury when the Jury Foreman worked for Connecticut State Police and I asked my lawyer that he be striked, I also told Michael Agranoff for his $17,000 fee to get a different court for my trial because I had tried to get Kaplan removed as judge for at least 2 years prior of me being attacked for allegedly having little boys delivered for his to sodomize, and his collusion with the UN to end the 2nd Amendment, small business, and the nullification of the US Constitution. I was sentenced in 2002 in the Fall just before Halloween to be permanently estranged from my only daughter.
My father came to me in prison, and said I could have my contracting business back, be released from prison the following day, and have visitation of my daughter by him, that he would run my contracting business, tell me where I could go, who I could talk to, and after 2 years he would allow me to take a week vacation and he would take over all of my finances, and if listened to him, and did not talk of him consulting about painting going on metal beams on the Twin Towers prior to 9/11 he would allow me to start dating and being allowed to see the rest of extended family if I "earned my way back into family".
From the 5th grade where my 5th Grade Principle asking who gave me all the bruises all over my body. I told him that it was my Monsanto Father who was meeting with Chinese Intelligence at our house for the sending of all data on all Americans to Chinese magnetic servers in China. My father told Principal Mr. Zich (Sp?) that I should be sent to a special reform school and that he should make up something to send me there. Mr. Zich showed up all beaten up soon after to Wilbraham Massachusetts school and then soon died rapidly of cancer as did later my bus driver a mechanic.
My brother-in-law, also a mechanic asked why I have always had bad relationship with my father and why my father told him why my father told Phil Tenorowicz (sp?) that he was not allowed to associate with me. I told Phil why, and days later he died in motorcycle accident ...
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