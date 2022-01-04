A Girl Shared Her Nightmare After Taking the Pfizer Booster Shot

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12/29/2021 A young Chinese girl had pain all over her body from stomach to head to teeth after taking the Pfizer booster shot. Sadly, she thought the pain was only caused by “Yeet Hay” or inflammation in her body. She did not even question the vaccine.