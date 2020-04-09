Ghost Town NYC – Is Maimonides Medical Center the New Epicenter of NYC's Covid-19 Pandemic? Hell 2.0

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New York City's apocalyptic epicenter du jour appears to be Maimonides Medical Center. News reports tell us that. The CBD salesman on the street in the West Village told us that, and Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell has corroborated these claims. What do the WHO, CDC and NYC medical cognoscenti say about this claim?
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