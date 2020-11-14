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Bitcoin Breaks 16k - Media & Sentiment: #Bitcoin for Beginners
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21 views • November 14, 2020
CryptoFinally and Bentwan dive into some of the latest price action surrounding Bitcoin. 16K but will it go higher? We give you our thoughts and concerns about these price levels, and talk about how to protect yourself by understanding the psychology behind the market.
Be careful with the influencers and media you listen to when it comes to crypto. We talk about media and the effect this can have on your investing and trading habits. We also give you tips for navigating the crypto world for those seeking out the right information.
Check out other Bitcoin Basics streams by CryptoFinally:
Crypto Week in Review with @CryptoFinally & @GirlGone_Crypto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBub-MjvMrk
CryptoFinally Online:
● YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/CryptoFinally
● Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoFinally
● Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/CryptoFinally/
● Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptofinally/
● LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@cryptofinally
● Publish0x: https://www.publish0x.com/cryptofinally
● Steemit: https://steemit.com/@cryptofinally
● Minds: https://www.minds.com/cryptofinally
Website: https://rachelsiegelnyc.com/
Contact Crypto Finally --- [email protected]
Support ya girl:
Rarible NFT Digital Art: https://app.rarible.com/cryptofinally/onsale
OpenSea NFT Digital Art: https://opensea.io/accounts/CryptoFinally
Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CryptoFinally
Bitcoin in Pop Culture, Portrayals of Emerging Tech Markets - CryptoFinally #Bitcoin in Media Keynote: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14QS9iU9CQU
Marketing Bitcoin: The Importance of Distribution in #Cryptocurrency:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtvKFsSm5NI
Be careful with the influencers and media you listen to when it comes to crypto. We talk about media and the effect this can have on your investing and trading habits. We also give you tips for navigating the crypto world for those seeking out the right information.
Check out other Bitcoin Basics streams by CryptoFinally:
Crypto Week in Review with @CryptoFinally & @GirlGone_Crypto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBub-MjvMrk
CryptoFinally Online:
● YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/CryptoFinally
● Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoFinally
● Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/CryptoFinally/
● Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptofinally/
● LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@cryptofinally
● Publish0x: https://www.publish0x.com/cryptofinally
● Steemit: https://steemit.com/@cryptofinally
● Minds: https://www.minds.com/cryptofinally
Website: https://rachelsiegelnyc.com/
Contact Crypto Finally --- [email protected]
Support ya girl:
Rarible NFT Digital Art: https://app.rarible.com/cryptofinally/onsale
OpenSea NFT Digital Art: https://opensea.io/accounts/CryptoFinally
Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CryptoFinally
Bitcoin in Pop Culture, Portrayals of Emerging Tech Markets - CryptoFinally #Bitcoin in Media Keynote: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14QS9iU9CQU
Marketing Bitcoin: The Importance of Distribution in #Cryptocurrency:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtvKFsSm5NI
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