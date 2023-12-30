The Russian military has been congratulating their Ukrainian colleagues on the holidays all night long. Facilities across the entire country came under the massive New Year attack. Local sources reported more than 100 strikes in almost all regions.

Today’s attack has become the most powerful one in recent months. It is comparable to the strikes launched in the early days of the war.

The Ukrainian military complained that the Russian Aerospace Forces used various drones and all available types of missiles, except for Kalibrs. About 110 different missiles were reportedly launched.

The targets included warehouses, seaport infrastructure, fuel depots, military bases, airfields, etc.

A series of explosions thundered in the Odessa region, where the port and positions of air defense forces on the outskirts were hit.

Another Ukrainian air defense system deployed in a residential area was filmed failing and missiles fell on civilians. At least two dead and 15 wounded were reported in Odessa. This once again confirms that Russian strikes are aimed at destroying military infrastructure, and do not target civilians.

More strikes at civilian buildings were reported in Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk, which were also the result of unprofessional work of the Ukrainian air defense forces.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed the damage to various industrial facilities across the country, hiding their real military losses. Dozens of strikes hit targets in almost all regions.

For example, at least eight strikes were reported in the capital, including in the area of the Boryspil airfield. Secondary detonation confirmed destruction of some military facilities in the industrial area.

Many targets came under attack in the Lviv region, which remains the main logistics hub through which military supplies are coming from NATO. Some of the targets there included the notorious Yavorovsky training ground and barracks of the local Army Academy, which likely hosted foreign specialists.

New wave of strikes hit the Mirgorod and Starokonstantinov airfields.

Despite Zelensky’s attempts to hide the defeat, the year of 2023 is ending with Russian victories. Russian forces took control of Bakhmut and Soledar, which destroyed Ukrainian defense on a large part of the Donbass front. In the end of the year, Russians launched offensive in the Donetsk direction, took full control of Maryinka and are grinding Ukrainian forces in Avdeevka. Ukrainian defense along the southern Donbass front is already collapsing. This are only some of the Russian strategic victories, which prevented the Ukrainian military from gaining any advantage on the front. As a result, the counteroffensive turned into disaster for the Ukrainian army. Today, Kiev has nothing left but to hunt on the disabled, women and the elderly in a new wave of mobilization in order to continue the war to the last Ukrainian.

