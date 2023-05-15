PRAYER OF CONSECRATION TO SAINT MICHAEL AND THE HEAVENLY MILITIA FOR SPIRITUAL COMBAT



Glorious Prince of the Heavenly Armies, St. Michael the Archangel, I consecrate myself and I consecrate my family, relatives, neighbors and friends to you, my beloved archangel, and to the Heavenly Militia. In this way, on this day and every day while we live beneath the sun, we are protected and sheltered by your Heavenly person and by the Heavenly Militia.

All that we are, have and do, we consecrate to you and we ask for your assistance and protection day and night, so that no force of evil can cause us to lose.

We entrust to you the care of our physical, psychic, biological and spiritual being, especially our soul. Heavenly militia, may your assistance and protection deliver us from all evil and danger. Help us brothers to remain firm in faith, so that not one of the children of God be lost.

Oh, blessed Saint Michael, protect us from the attacks and snares of the evil spirits because you know full well that we are poor mortals, fragile and weak, in need of the Mercy of God and of your protection to fulfill the mission that Heaven has commissioned to us. Oh, Saint Michael, may your victorious cry: “who is like God? no one is like God”, suppress and cast into Hell Satan and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the destruction of souls. Amen.

WILL STAND

"Do not be deluded, My children, by the agents of satan among you in human form who preach doctrines of devils. The truth has been given to mankind through the ages. The Holy Roman Catholic Church of My Son will stand. The members shall be reduced to few. Only a remnant, My child, shall carry the banner Faithful and True. But the gates of hell shall fight a heavy battle against My Son's Church, but they shall not succeed." - Our Lady of the Roses, May 14, 1977











